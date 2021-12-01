Indonesia - Landslides and floods, update (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 December 2021)

Heavy rain continues to affect parts of Indonesia over the past few days, triggering landslides, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), four people died, and 125 have been evacuated following a landslide in Kotabaru Regency (South Kalimantan Province).

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports more than 1,000 people affected by flood events in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi Province) as well as 310 people in Kudus Regency (Central Java Province). Furthermore, more than 400 houses have been damaged across the aforementioned Provinces.