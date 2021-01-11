Indonesia - Landslides and floods (BNPB, AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting several provinces of Java Island over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 19 people have died, 18 have been injured and 150 evacuated following landslide events in Cimanggung District (Sumedang Regency, West Java Province).

Widespread floods have been reported in Bandung Regency (West Java Province) where 66,400 people have been affected and in East Java and Central Java Province with more than 9,000 affected people.