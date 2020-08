Indonesia, Landslide in West Bandung Regency, West Java Province (23:00 Aug 28 2020)

Description

Landslides in the district. West Bandung, Prov. West Java

Chronology: - Friday, 28 August 2020 at 23.00 WIB a landslide occurred in the mine excavation

Fatalities : - 134 households affected

Material Disadvantages: - 134 housing units are threatened

Effort : - BPBD officers conduct field assessments, coordinate with regional officials and urge residents to be careful if there are further landslides.

Source: - Pusdalops BPBD Kab. West Bandung

Thereby. Team I Pusdalops BNPB

CC. Ess.I BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: West Bandung Regency, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 134

Affected Persons: 670

Damages

**Damaged houses: **134