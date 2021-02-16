Indonesia
Indonesia - Landslide update (BNPB, BMKG, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 February 2021)
- After the landslide occurred in Ngetos Village (Ngetos District, Nganjuk Regency, East Java Province) on 14 February, the number of casualties has increased.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 16 February, nine fatalities, 16 injured, 156 displaced and 175 affected people. In addition, eight buildings were reported severely damaged.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Java Island.