Indonesia - Landslide update and floods (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2021)

Following the landslide that occurred in Batang Toru District (South Tapanuli Regency, North Sumatra Province) on 29 April, the number of deaths has raised to eight and five people are missing.

Widespread floods, triggered by heavy rain, have been reported in Gerung District (West Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province) on 1 May leading to casualties and damage. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), six families have been displaced, 294 affected and 294 houses flooded.

National and local authorities are conducting the search and rescue operations and are assisting those affected by floods.