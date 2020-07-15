Indonesia
Indonesia, Landslide in South East Aceh Regency (9:30 Jul 13 2020)
Description
Landslide occured in South East Aceh Regency, Aceh Province due to heavy rain in the past few days and triggered the land movement in the highland.
There are 38 familes (132 people) affected and 37 damaged houses as per below details:
3 heavy damaged houses
4 middle damaged houses
30 light damaged houses
Quick responses team from BPBD South East Aceh Regency has condcuted quick assessment and coordinated with related agency to do road clearing particularly with the heavy equipment for mud and wood.
As of today (13 July 2020), access from South East Aceh to Belang Kejeren cant be accesed with four-wheels transportation, but it can be accesed with motorcycle or bycycle.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: South East Aceh
Casualties
Affected Families: 38
Affected Persons: 132
Damages
Damaged houses: 37Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): road block with mud and wood
News Source Link
https://www.facebook.com/InfoBencanaBNPB/photos/a.290642594354390/317878...