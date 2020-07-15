Indonesia, Landslide in South East Aceh Regency (9:30 Jul 13 2020)

Description

Landslide occured in South East Aceh Regency, Aceh Province due to heavy rain in the past few days and triggered the land movement in the highland.

There are 38 familes (132 people) affected and 37 damaged houses as per below details:

3 heavy damaged houses

4 middle damaged houses

30 light damaged houses

Quick responses team from BPBD South East Aceh Regency has condcuted quick assessment and coordinated with related agency to do road clearing particularly with the heavy equipment for mud and wood.

As of today (13 July 2020), access from South East Aceh to Belang Kejeren cant be accesed with four-wheels transportation, but it can be accesed with motorcycle or bycycle.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: South East Aceh

Casualties

Affected Families: 38

Affected Persons: 132

Damages

Damaged houses: 37Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): road block with mud and wood

News Source Link

