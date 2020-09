Indonesia, Landslide in Sorong City, West Papua (16:45 Sep 18 2020)

Description

High intensity rainfall and unstable soil structure caused a landslide in Sorong City, West Papua on 18 Sep 2020 at 16.45 WIT

Location:

Sorong Manoi, Sorong city

As a result 1 resident died and 1 house was damaged.

BPBD of Sorong City is conducting rapid assessment and coordinating with BASARNAS, TNI/POLRI for evacuation. BPBD recommends people at the location to stay vigilant

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sorong City, West Papua

Casualties

Death: 1

Affected Families: 1

Affected Persons: 5

Damages

Damaged houses: 1