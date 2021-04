Indonesia, Landslide in Solok Regency, West Sumatera Province (13:30 Mar 29 2021)

Description

Chronology:

High intensity rain on Monday, 29 March 2021 at 13:30 WIB

Location:

- Sangir Sub-district

- Lubuk Gadang Tenggara Village

Affecting:

500 families / 2,500 isolated people in 4 hamlet

Material Disadvantages:

The provincial road access along 20 meters was buried by landslides

Effort :

- Coordination with related stakeholders

- Field assessment

- Deploy 1 unit of heavy equipment

Last Update:

- Landslide material cleaning is still being carried out

Source: Pusdalops BPBD South Solok Regency

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Solok Regency, West Sumatera Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 500

Affected Persons: 2500

Damages

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): The provincial road access along 20 meters was buried by landslides