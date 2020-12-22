Indonesia
Indonesia, Landslide in Pekalongan Regency, Central Java Province (10:00 Dec 14 2020)
Description
Chronology:
Cause by high intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10:00 WIB
Casualty:
• 100 families / 409 people affected
• 1 family member / 3 people displaced
Material Loss:
• 100 housing units damaged
• 27 Ha of rice fields affected
Source:
BPBD Prov. Central Java
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pekalongan Regency, Central Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 409
Displaced Persons: 3
Damages
Damaged houses: 100 Loss of livelihood sources: 27 ha of rice field