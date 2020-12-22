Indonesia

Indonesia, Landslide in Pekalongan Regency, Central Java Province (10:00 Dec 14 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Chronology:

Cause by high intensity rainfall and unstable soil condition on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10:00 WIB

Casualty:

• 100 families / 409 people affected

• 1 family member / 3 people displaced

Material Loss:

• 100 housing units damaged

• 27 Ha of rice fields affected

Source:
BPBD Prov. Central Java

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pekalongan Regency, Central Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 100
Affected Persons: 409
Displaced Persons: 3

Damages

Damaged houses: 100 Loss of livelihood sources: 27 ha of rice field

Related Content