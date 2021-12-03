Indonesia, Landslide in North Toraja Regency (South Sulawesi) (1 Dec 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 01 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-LS-2021-001036-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 01 Dec 2021 16:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Toraja Utara

DESCRIPTION

Landslide in Kab. North Toraja , Prov. South Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to high intensity rain in the Kab. North Toraja and unstable soil caused landslides that hit 2 houses and were carried away by landslides on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 16.30 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Balusu, Karua Village

impacts:

• 20 families Affected

• 5 Injured

• 1 people dead

• 8 families / 20 people displaced

Material Losses:

• 2 housing units RB

• 1 housing unit affected

Latest Condition:

• The weather is currently cloudy to light rain

Source :

• Head of Sub-Directorate for RR BPBD Kab. North Toraja

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

