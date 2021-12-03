Indonesia
Indonesia, Landslide in North Toraja Regency (South Sulawesi) (1 Dec 2021)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 01 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-LS-2021-001036-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Wed, 01 Dec 2021 16:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Toraja Utara
DESCRIPTION
Landslide in Kab. North Toraja , Prov. South Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by moderate to high intensity rain in the Kab. North Toraja and unstable soil caused landslides that hit 2 houses and were carried away by landslides on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 16.30 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Balusu, Karua Village
impacts:
• 20 families Affected
• 5 Injured
• 1 people dead
• 8 families / 20 people displaced
Material Losses:
• 2 housing units RB
• 1 housing unit affected
Latest Condition:
• The weather is currently cloudy to light rain
Source :
• Head of Sub-Directorate for RR BPBD Kab. North Toraja
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
