Indonesia, Landslide in Malang Regency (East Java) (17 Oct 2022)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 17 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-001168-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 17 Oct 2022 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Malang

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Prolonged heavy rainfall

Location:

● Kec. Ampelgading, Ds. Lebakharjo, Ds. Sidorenggo, Ds. Purwoharjo, Ds. Mulyosari, Ds. Tamansari, Ds. Sonowangi, Ds. Wirotaman, Ds. Argoyuwono

● Kec. Dampit, Ds. Sukodono

● Kec. Donomulyo, Ds. Mentaraman

● Kec. Sumawe, Ds. Tambaksari

● Kec. Titoyudo, Ds. Ampelgading, Ds. Gandungsari, Ds. Kepatihan, Ds. Sumbertangkil

Efforts:

- BPBD coordinate with relevant agencies and conduct rapid assessments

- BPBD conduct evacuation operation to the affected people

- PMI (Indonesia Red Cross) established public kitchen

- Distribution of ready to eat meals to the affected people