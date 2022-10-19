Indonesia, Landslide in Malang Regency (East Java) (17 Oct 2022)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 17 Oct 2022
AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-001168-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 17 Oct 2022 08:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Malang
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Prolonged heavy rainfall
Location:
● Kec. Ampelgading, Ds. Lebakharjo, Ds. Sidorenggo, Ds. Purwoharjo, Ds. Mulyosari, Ds. Tamansari, Ds. Sonowangi, Ds. Wirotaman, Ds. Argoyuwono
● Kec. Dampit, Ds. Sukodono
● Kec. Donomulyo, Ds. Mentaraman
● Kec. Sumawe, Ds. Tambaksari
● Kec. Titoyudo, Ds. Ampelgading, Ds. Gandungsari, Ds. Kepatihan, Ds. Sumbertangkil
Efforts:
- BPBD coordinate with relevant agencies and conduct rapid assessments
- BPBD conduct evacuation operation to the affected people
- PMI (Indonesia Red Cross) established public kitchen
- Distribution of ready to eat meals to the affected people