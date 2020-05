Indonesia, Landslide in Leuwisadeng Sub District, Bogor District (10:56 May 13 2020)

Description

There has been a landslide at the Wangunjaya Village, Leuwisadeng District, Bogor Regency. Due to heavy rain with high intensity and unstable soil culture caused the landslide of Mount Leutk, so heaped houses around the foot of Mount Leutik.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Wangunjaya Village, Leuwisadeng Sub District, Bogor District

Casualties

Missing: 1

Injured: 4

Affected Families: 69

Affected Persons: 242

Displaced Persons: 51

Damages

Damaged houses: 14Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3

Access to early warning: No