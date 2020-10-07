Indonesia
Indonesia, Landslide in Kuningan Regency, West Java Province (09:32 Oct 6 2020)
Description
Update: Monday, 5 October 2020 at 05.30 pm
Chronology:
Heavy rain and unstable soil structure caused soil movement on Saturday, 3 October 2020, at 11.00 pm.
Casualties:
38 families/105 persons affected.
2 families evacuated.
Material loses:
23 housing units potentially affected.
1 housing unit affected.
2 housing units heavily damaged.
7 housing units slightly damaged.
Road in Dusun (Sub-Village) cracked 100 meters.
Road in Dusun (Sub-Village) cracked (the length of the cracked road is unknown).
Access to the road in Sub-Villages: Subang, Situgede, Gunung Aci covered by landslides with the length 15 meters x the height 10 meters x the width 2.5 meters.
Latest situation:
The cracked road has been covered.
The road covered by the landslide has been cleared.
One point of the road in Sub-Village remains impassable.
