Indonesia, Landslide in Kuningan Regency, West Java Province (09:32 Oct 6 2020)

Description

Update: Monday, 5 October 2020 at 05.30 pm

Chronology:

Heavy rain and unstable soil structure caused soil movement on Saturday, 3 October 2020, at 11.00 pm.

Casualties:

38 families/105 persons affected.

2 families evacuated.

Material loses:

23 housing units potentially affected.

1 housing unit affected.

2 housing units heavily damaged.

7 housing units slightly damaged.

Road in Dusun (Sub-Village) cracked 100 meters.

Road in Dusun (Sub-Village) cracked (the length of the cracked road is unknown).

Access to the road in Sub-Villages: Subang, Situgede, Gunung Aci covered by landslides with the length 15 meters x the height 10 meters x the width 2.5 meters.

Latest situation:

The cracked road has been covered.

The road covered by the landslide has been cleared.

One point of the road in Sub-Village remains impassable.

Country: Indonesia

Country: Indonesia

