Indonesia
Indonesia - Landslide (DG ECHO, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 October 2020)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Sumatra Island over the past few days, causing a landslide that has resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 23 October, 11 fatalities occurred on 21 October at a coal mine in Tanjung Lalang Village (Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Sumatra Island, particularly over the South Sumatra Province, and over the neighbouring northern Java Island.
