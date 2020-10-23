Indonesia

Indonesia - Landslide (DG ECHO, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 October 2020)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting Sumatra Island over the past few days, causing a landslide that has resulted in casualties and damage.
  • Media report, as of 23 October, 11 fatalities occurred on 21 October at a coal mine in Tanjung Lalang Village (Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra Province).
  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Sumatra Island, particularly over the South Sumatra Province, and over the neighbouring northern Java Island.

