Indonesia, Landslide in Cianjur Regency (West Java) (5 Nov 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 05 Nov 2022
AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-001299-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 10 Nov 2022 16:44:45
AFFECTED AREA/S
Cianjur
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Continuous rainfall from afternoon to night
Location: Cidaun District, Cimaragang Village, and Karangwangi Village
Impact:
- 67 families (254 persons) affected
- 50 houses affected (4 heavy damaged, 3 severely damaged, 2 lightly damaged
- 5 ha of rice affected
- 4 public facilities, 1 worship place, and 2 building affected (1 building heavy damaged)
- 1 rice mill and 1 pool affected