Indonesia, Landslide in Cianjur Regency (West Java) (5 Nov 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 05 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-001299-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 10 Nov 2022 16:44:45

AFFECTED AREA/S

Cianjur

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Continuous rainfall from afternoon to night

Location: Cidaun District, Cimaragang Village, and Karangwangi Village

Impact:

- 67 families (254 persons) affected

- 50 houses affected (4 heavy damaged, 3 severely damaged, 2 lightly damaged

- 5 ha of rice affected

- 4 public facilities, 1 worship place, and 2 building affected (1 building heavy damaged)

- 1 rice mill and 1 pool affected