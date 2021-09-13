Indonesia, Landslide in Bogor Regency, West Java (10 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bogor

DESCRIPTION

Landslide in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java

Update : Sunday, 12 September 2021, Pkl. 17.40 WIB

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain for a long time, resulting in landslides as high as ±40M cliffs. As a result, eight houses experienced cracks and cracks at several access road points, and covered the clean water springs used by the community on a daily basis.

• Subsequent landslides that occurred extended to residential areas as well as the piles that are useful as landslide barriers were also affected by the landslide on Friday, September 10, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Location :

• Regency. Bogor

• Kec. Rumpin

• Ds. Cipinang

Impacts:

• ± 17 families / 93 people displaced

• ± 240 families / 685 people affected

Material Losses:

• 2 housing units heavily damage

• 6 housing units slightly damage

• Stockpiling and cutting off water sources used for daily life

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts data collection and rapid assessment

• BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with local officials

• BPBD Kab. Bogor takes the necessary actions according to the Disaster Operational Standards (SOP)

BPBD Kab. Bogor distributes ±10,000 liters of clean water in Cipinang Village

Latest Condition:

• Subsequent landslides are still occurring and are spreading to local residents

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

