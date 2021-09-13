Indonesia
Indonesia, Landslide in Bogor Regency, West Java (10 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bogor
DESCRIPTION
Landslide in Kab. Bogor, Prov. West Java
Update : Sunday, 12 September 2021, Pkl. 17.40 WIB
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain for a long time, resulting in landslides as high as ±40M cliffs. As a result, eight houses experienced cracks and cracks at several access road points, and covered the clean water springs used by the community on a daily basis.
• Subsequent landslides that occurred extended to residential areas as well as the piles that are useful as landslide barriers were also affected by the landslide on Friday, September 10, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Location :
• Regency. Bogor
• Kec. Rumpin
• Ds. Cipinang
Impacts:
• ± 17 families / 93 people displaced
• ± 240 families / 685 people affected
Material Losses:
• 2 housing units heavily damage
• 6 housing units slightly damage
• Stockpiling and cutting off water sources used for daily life
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bogor conducts data collection and rapid assessment
• BPBD Kab. Bogor coordinates with local officials
• BPBD Kab. Bogor takes the necessary actions according to the Disaster Operational Standards (SOP)
BPBD Kab. Bogor distributes ±10,000 liters of clean water in Cipinang Village
Latest Condition:
• Subsequent landslides are still occurring and are spreading to local residents
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bogor
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops