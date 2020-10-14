Indonesia - Landslide (BNPB, BMKG, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 October 2020)

Heavy rain continues to affect central Indonesia (particularly the Java Island) since 11 October, triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 12 October, 2 fatalities due to a landslide occurred in the Soco Village (Dawe District, Kudus Regency, Central Java Province). Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over central and western Java Island.