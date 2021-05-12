Indonesia - Landslide (BNPB, BMKG, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2021)

Heavy rain on Sumatra Island (particularly the West Sumatra Province) since 9 May, triggered a landslide, resulting in casualties and damage. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports 7 fatalities, one person missing and 9 injured following the landslide on 10 May in a mining area in the Sangir Batang Hari District (South Solok Regency, West Sumatra Province). A number of people have been evacuated to a local health centre. More heavy rain is forecast over most of Sumatra over the next 24 hours, with locally very heavy rain over northern and central parts.