Indonesia
Indonesia - Landslide (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Java Island (particularly West Java Province) over the past 48 hours, triggering a landslide that has resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 4 June, one injured person, 15 temporarily evacuated people and two damaged buildings due to a landslide occurred in Batutulis Village (Bogor City Regency, West Java Province). In addition, the landslide event also blocked access to roads for local residents.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over western Java Island.