Search operations for victims of the 5 May landslide in a gold mine in Sungai Durian District (Kotabaru Regency, South Kalimantan Province) have concluded.

As of 8 May at 8.00, media report four victims and one injured person. Rescue and evacuation operations were hindered by the remoteness of the area.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over South Kalimantan Province for the next 24 hours.