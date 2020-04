A landslide occurred on 18 April in South Solok Regency (West Sumatra Province, Sumatra Island), killing 9 people, as reported by media. Search and rescue operations were hampered by heavy rain. Orange alerts for heavy rain with thunderstorms have been issued for several Regencies in West Sumatra, including the affected area. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over West Sumatra on 21-22 April.