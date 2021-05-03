Indonesia
Indonesia - Landslide (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2021)
- Two landslides, triggered by heavy rain, occurred across Sumatra and Java Islands respectively on 29 April and 1 May, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, five people have died and eight are still missing in Batang Toru District (South Tapanuli Regency, North Sumatra Province) and one person died in Ciambar District (Sukabumi Regency, West Java Province).
- Search and rescue activities, conducted by local and national authorities, are still underway.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the affected Provinces.