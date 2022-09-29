Indonesia - Landslide (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2022)

-
A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred in Kotabaru Regency (South Kalimantan Province) on 26 September, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), six people died, five are still missing, and five others have been injured.
Search and rescue activities conducted by local authorities are still ongoing. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall with localized thunderstorms is forecast across South Kalimantan Province