Indonesia - Landslide and floods (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2021)

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred in Ngetos Village (Nganjuk Regency, East Java Province) on 14 February, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, two people have died, 16 are still missing, 17 have been injured and eight houses severely damaged. At the same time, some parts of East Java Province have been hit by widespread floods, leading to 357 people displaced and 294 families affected.

On 15-16 February, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Province.