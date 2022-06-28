Indonesia – Landslide and floods (BNPB, ADINet, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 June 2022)

Over the past few days, heavy rain has been affecting the Islands of Sumatra, Sulawesi and Java triggering a landslide, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.

According to the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), two people have died, one has been injured, and 20 people have been evacuated following a landslide that occurred in Plakaran Village (Pemalang Regency, Central Java Province) on 26 June. In the same Province, almost 3,500 people have been affected by floods across Cilacap Regency. More than 2,800 people have been affected by floods in South and North Sumatra Province. Furthermore, 2,500 persons have been hit by widespread floods in Morowali Regency (Central Sulawesi Province).