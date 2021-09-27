Indonesia
Indonesia - Landslide and floods (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Sumatra Island over the past few days, triggering landslides, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person has died, three are still missing, and one person has been injured due to a landslide in Sugihen Village (Karo Regency, North Sumatra Province). The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports more than 1,200 affected people across the Provinces of Riau and South Sumatra following flood events.
- Moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Provinces.