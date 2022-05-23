Indonesia - Landslide and floods (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall is impacting parts of Indonesia over the past few days, triggering a landslide and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports four deaths and three houses damaged in Cipelang Village (Bogor Regency, West Java Province) following a landslide that occurred on 21 May. According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person has been injured and more than 200 affected due to floods and tornado in Medan City (North Sumatra Province). The same source reports more than 12,000 affected people across Central Java Province and more than 5,000 others in Central and North Kalimantan Provinces due to flood events.
On 23-24 May, light to moderate rain with localised thunderstorms are forecast over the affected provinces.