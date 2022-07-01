Indonesia - Landslide and floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting parts of Indonesia over the past few days, triggering a landslide, and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), four people have been injured and 340 people affected after a landslide in Mamuju Regency (West Sulawesi Province). More than 6,100 people have been affected by flood events across several parts of Bengkulu Province (southern Sumatra Island).