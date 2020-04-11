Indonesia
Indonesia - Krakatau Volcano eruption (JRC, CVGHM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 April 2020)
- A new large explosion occured at Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano on 10 April. The eruption continued until Saturday morning, 11 April, and spewed a column of ash and plume up to 15 km into the sky. It was the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018.
- There were no casualties reported and no tsunami generated. A level 2 alert status remains in place (the second highest on a scale of four).