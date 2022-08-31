Indonesia: Indonesia: West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan Floods Operations - Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRID022

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Indonesian Meteorological Service (Badan Meteorologi, Geofisika dan Klimatologi or BMKG) forecasted that heavy rainfall would occur in West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan provinces from October to November 2021. Following heavy rainfall in October 2021, floods started inundating several districts in Kapuas Raya, Katingan, Kotawaringin,

Palangkaraya, and Pulang Pisau in Central Kalimantan and in Sintang, Sanggau, Melawi, Kapuas Hulu, Ketapang and Sekadau districts in West Kalimantan. Although the floods occurred quickly, they also receded rapidly. As heavy rains kept on pouring in the two provinces, the situation escalated again causing inundation in more areas with the flood level ranging from 1–3 meters. Emergency responders and local government who were overwhelmed by the situation, started their emergency response efforts in West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan affected areas by 6 November and 12 November, respectively. The event came at the beginning of a prolonged La Nina that Indonesia’s meteorological agency indicated would significantly increase the risk of widespread flooding, especially in the Kalimantan area.

Floods in West Kalimantan

Prolonged and heavy rainfall along with strong winds from October to early November 2021 caused Kapuas River, which flows through West Kalimantan to Central Kalimantan, to overflow. By the end of October, floods started to inundate areas in West Kalimantan province; several districts, including Sintang, Sanggau, Melawi, Kapuas Hulu, Ketapang and Sekadau. However, the floods receded quickly, and the situation went back to normal for several days. In early November, there was more heavy rainfall causing floods in five districts. The floods reached their peak on 6 November and the local authorities in five districts declared an emergency response phase in their area as the floods situation was beyond control. A summary of flood impacts in West Kalimantan is shown below.

Floods in Central Kalimantan

As in West Kalimantan, heavy rainfall also occurred in Central Kalimantan and causing Kapuas River to overflow; several districts were inundated, including Kapuas Raya, Katingan, Kotawaringin, Palangkaraya, and Pulang Pisau. Flooding caused the areas to be inundated from 10 November and further escalated on 12 November as flood levels reached 20-110 cm and communities started to evacuate themselves. Following the event, local authorities declared an emergency response phase in the area from 12 to 25 November. A summary of flood impacts in Central Kalimantan is shown below.