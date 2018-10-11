Indonesia: Indonesia Tsunami and Earthquake Situation Report No. 2 (October 11, 2018)

New Information and Highlights

Lutheran World Relief is working with our local partner to provide food and essential items such as mattresses, blankets and feminine care kits to 1,000 households in two villages in Palu.

We have committed $100,000 to support the response.

Situation Overview

On September 28, 2018, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Donggala District and Palu City in the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi. The epicentre of the earthquake was 10 km (6 miles) deep and approximately 27 km (17 miles) east of Donggala. The earthquake caused a tsunami in coastal areas, with surges as high as 20 feet.

Indonesian authorities are working to get food and life-saving aid to victims. There are more than 2,000 confirmed fatalities and hospitals are overwhelmed with thousands of injuries. The president of Indonesia has visited the disaster zone twice this week and has directed an emergency response task force to deploy additional support. At this point, the government’s primary concern is getting emergency aid to isolated areas and work on repairing key infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), regional disaster management agency, military, police and other government agencies are coordinating the response effort and collecting information on the impact of the earthquake and tsunami. The most pressing needs are ready-to-eat food, basic medicines, psychosocial support, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). The government has been dropping supplies by parachute to areas unreachable by road.

The local airport, Mutiara Sis Al Jufri, was reopened for commercial flights on September 30. As of October 2, 400 government personnel had been deployed to Palu to assist with rescue and protection efforts. Delivering aid to the affected area has been difficult as the local airport can only accommodate small planes.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the Government of Indonesia is welcoming international support to respond to identified humanitarian needs. International humanitarian organizations must submit written proposals to the NDMA before launching operations and all humanitarian shipments must be approved by the government.