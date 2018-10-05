Indonesia: Indonesia Tsunami and Earthquake Situation Report No. 1 (October 5, 2018)

NEW INFORMATION AND HIGHLIGHTS

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi on September 28, 2018. The earthquake caused a deadly tsunami in coastal areas.

Communities are most in need of search and rescue operations, ready‐to‐eat food, basic medicines, psychosocial support, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Lutheran World Relief is responding with our local partner, YAKKUM Emergency Unit (YEU), and has committed $100,000 to support the effort.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On September 28, 2018, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Donggala District and Palu City in the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi. The epicentre of the earthquake was 10 km (6 miles) deep and approximately 27 km (17 miles) east of Donggala. The earthquake caused a tsunami in coastal areas, with surges as high as 20 feet.

Indonesian authorities are working to get food and life-saving aid to victims. There are more than 1,500 confirmed fatalities and the death toll is expected to climb as some affected areas are still unreachable and communication networks are down. The Governor of Central Sulawesi declared an emergency response period of 14 days, extending until October 11, 2018. The president of Indonesia has visited the disaster zone twice this week and has directed emergency response task force to deploy additional support.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), regional disaster management agency, military, police and other government agencies are coordinating the response effort and collecting information on the impact of the earthquake and tsunami. The most pressing needs are search and rescue operations, ready-to-eat food, basic medicines, psychosocial support, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

The local airport, Mutiara Sis Al Jufri, was reopened for commercial flights on September 30. As of October 2, 400 government personnel had been deployed to Palu to assist with rescue and protection efforts. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the Government of Indonesia is welcoming international support to respond to identified humanitarian needs. International humanitarian organizations must submit written proposals to the NDMA before launching operations.