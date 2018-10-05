05 Oct 2018

Indonesia: Indonesia Tsunami and Earthquake Situation Report No. 1 (October 5, 2018)

Report
from Lutheran World Relief
Published on 05 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (271.65 KB)

NEW INFORMATION AND HIGHLIGHTS

  • A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi on September 28, 2018. The earthquake caused a deadly tsunami in coastal areas.

  • Communities are most in need of search and rescue operations, ready‐to‐eat food, basic medicines, psychosocial support, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

  • Lutheran World Relief is responding with our local partner, YAKKUM Emergency Unit (YEU), and has committed $100,000 to support the effort.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On September 28, 2018, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Donggala District and Palu City in the Indonesian province of Central Sulawesi. The epicentre of the earthquake was 10 km (6 miles) deep and approximately 27 km (17 miles) east of Donggala. The earthquake caused a tsunami in coastal areas, with surges as high as 20 feet.

Indonesian authorities are working to get food and life-saving aid to victims. There are more than 1,500 confirmed fatalities and the death toll is expected to climb as some affected areas are still unreachable and communication networks are down. The Governor of Central Sulawesi declared an emergency response period of 14 days, extending until October 11, 2018. The president of Indonesia has visited the disaster zone twice this week and has directed emergency response task force to deploy additional support.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), regional disaster management agency, military, police and other government agencies are coordinating the response effort and collecting information on the impact of the earthquake and tsunami. The most pressing needs are search and rescue operations, ready-to-eat food, basic medicines, psychosocial support, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

The local airport, Mutiara Sis Al Jufri, was reopened for commercial flights on September 30. As of October 2, 400 government personnel had been deployed to Palu to assist with rescue and protection efforts. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the Government of Indonesia is welcoming international support to respond to identified humanitarian needs. International humanitarian organizations must submit written proposals to the NDMA before launching operations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.