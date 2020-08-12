Indonesia: Impact Monitoring of Hydrometeorological Hazards (July-September 2020)

Key Messages & Recommendations

● Precipitations levels in Apr - Jun 2020 are classified as “normal - above the long-term average” for most provinces in Indonesia.

● In early Apr 2020, a meteorological drought occurred in a number of provinces, such as Jawa Tengah, Jawa Timur, Bali, Nusa Tenggara Barat, and Nusa Tenggara Timur with at least 36 million people living in areas experiencing extended drought (30 - 60 days without rain).

● Extreme rainfalls in a short period occurred in Sulawesi Selatan, Sulawesi Tenggara, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Nusa Tenggara Timur, and Maluku.

● The water level in reservoirs across Indonesia has increased due to the favorable rainy season. In Jawa Timur, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara Barat, the conditions of water level in reservoirs remain below average. Around 1,075,000 paddy fields are threatened by a lack of irrigations that rely on these reservoirs.

● The Ministry of Agriculture indicates a crop failure in nearly 14,000 ha of paddy fields (out of a total of 7.5 million ha), which is caused by floods in Apr-Jun 2020. Overall, 119,000 ha of paddy fields were impacted by hydrometeorological disasters and pests during this period.

● Based on the June 2020 Vegetation Health Index indicator, around 960,000 ha of paddy fields during this month were affected by severe - very severe agricultural drought. Compared to previous observation in April 2020, the figure of the Vegetation Health Index Indicator has increased from 620,000 ha.

● Most provinces in Indonesia, especially in the northern equator, are predicted to have ‘normal - above normal’ rainfall at the peak of the dry season. Around 15% of areas are predicted to be severely dry, including some main rice-producing areas in Jawa, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara Barat.

● Above the average rainfalls in the dry season are predicted to occur in most peatland areas, which can minimize the risk of forest fires.

● Climate predictions vary for most of the provinces in Indonesia, therefore, providing detailed information about climate predictions may help to take precautionary measures to minimize hydro-meteorological impacts.