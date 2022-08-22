Indonesia: Impact Monitoring of Hydrometeorological Hazards (April - June (Q2) 2022) [EN/ID]

This Bulletin – jointly prepared by Government partners and WFP (in English and Bahasa Indonesian) – provides an overview of the climate situation and impacts on agriculture and food security from April to June 2022 as well as the climate outlook from August to October 2022.

From April to June, due to the persisting La Niña phenomenon, rainfall across Indonesia was higher than the thirty-year long-term average. Most districts within the Sumatera, Jawa, Kalimantan, and Bali experienced an increase in rainfall. Extreme rainfall in several locations caused floods. This resulted in damaging chilli and shallot plants and disrupting production, leading to shortages of these commodities in local markets. Consequently, the prices of chilli and shallot soared starting on the third week of May. Nonetheless, food security in a majority of provinces was found to be stable during the observed period. For the coming months, the La Niña phenomenon is predicted to continue although with a weaker effect. Most areas across Indonesia are expected to experience increased rainfall above the thirty-year long-term average. However, at the same time, it is also predicted that there will be less precipitation in Sabu Raijua and Sumba Timur districts in Nusa Tenggara Timur and the northern part of Papua.