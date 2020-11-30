Indonesia
Indonesia, Ili Lewotolok Volcano Eruption in Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara (09:45 Nov 30 2020)
Description
Eruption of Mount ILI LEWOTOLOK in the district. Lembata Province, East Nusa Tenggara Update: Sunday, 29/11/2020, Pkl. 23.00 WIB
Chronology: There has been an eruption of Mt. Ili Lewotolok, East Nusa Tenggara on 29 November 2020 at 09:45 WITA with the observed height of the ash column ± 4,000 m above the peak (± 5,423 m above sea level). The ash column was observed to be gray with a thick intensity leaning east and west. This eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 35 mm and a duration of ± 10 minutes, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Pkl. 09.45 WITA
Location:
Prov. East Nusa Tenggara
Regency. Lembata
Kec. Ile Ape (17 Village)
Kec. East Ile Ape (9 Villages)
Impact:
- Total Population in 2 Districts: 21 Thousand People
- Injured Victim: None
- Refugees: 4483 People displaced in 6 points, Details as follows;
1. Old Regent's Office: 3,671 people
2. Ankara hall: 32 Souls
3. Ex. Middle Lewoleba: 140 Souls
4. Tapolangu: 287 Souls
5. Baopana Village: 15 People
6. BKD: 338 Souls
Urgent needs:
1. Evacuation tents
2. Water and sanitation
3. Needs of infants under five
4. Masks
5. Blankets
6. Sleeping mats, tarpaulin
7. volunteer for children
Application of Health Protocols
- So far there is no standard health protocol shelter available
- BPBD requires PPE for health protocols, and Mask Assistance.
Source: BPBD Prov. NTT & BPBD Kab. Lembata
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 897
Affected Persons: 4483
Displaced Persons: 4483
