Indonesia, Ili Lewotolok Volcano Eruption in Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara (09:45 Nov 30 2020)

Description

Eruption of Mount ILI LEWOTOLOK in the district. Lembata Province, East Nusa Tenggara Update: Sunday, 29/11/2020, Pkl. 23.00 WIB

Chronology: There has been an eruption of Mt. Ili Lewotolok, East Nusa Tenggara on 29 November 2020 at 09:45 WITA with the observed height of the ash column ± 4,000 m above the peak (± 5,423 m above sea level). The ash column was observed to be gray with a thick intensity leaning east and west. This eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 35 mm and a duration of ± 10 minutes, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Pkl. 09.45 WITA

Location:

Prov. East Nusa Tenggara

Regency. Lembata

Kec. Ile Ape (17 Village)

Kec. East Ile Ape (9 Villages)

Impact:

- Total Population in 2 Districts: 21 Thousand People

- Injured Victim: None

- Refugees: 4483 People displaced in 6 points, Details as follows;

1. Old Regent's Office: 3,671 people

2. Ankara hall: 32 Souls

3. Ex. Middle Lewoleba: 140 Souls

4. Tapolangu: 287 Souls

5. Baopana Village: 15 People

6. BKD: 338 Souls

Urgent needs:

1. Evacuation tents

2. Water and sanitation

3. Needs of infants under five

4. Masks

5. Blankets

6. Sleeping mats, tarpaulin

7. volunteer for children

Application of Health Protocols

- So far there is no standard health protocol shelter available

- BPBD requires PPE for health protocols, and Mask Assistance.

Source: BPBD Prov. NTT & BPBD Kab. Lembata

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 897

Affected Persons: 4483

Displaced Persons: 4483

Damages