Indonesia: Hundreds dead after devastating earthquake and tsunami

Cologne. Malteser International is deploying an emergency response team to Indonesia to help meet the urgent needs of people affected by Friday’s earthquake and tsunami. The Indonesian government on Monday called for international help to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale triggered a tsunami off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, September 28, killing hundreds of people. The Indonesian Disaster Management Agency put the death toll at over 800.

“The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks that caused further devastation. I am afraid the death toll will continue to rise,” said Malteser International’s Emergency Relief Coordinator, Oliver Hochedez. “Roads have been destroyed, as have houses, power lines and water supplies. Many people in some areas are yet to be accounted for.”

The emergency response team consists of specialist doctors, paramedics, nurses and logisticians, as well as experts in the provision of clean water, safe hygiene and sanitation.

Malteser International has a long history providing emergency relief in the aftermath of natural disasters in Indonesia, including the 2004 tsunami.

