22 Feb 2019

Indonesia: Humanitarian Snapshot Central Sulawesi (as of 20 Dec 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.99 MB)

On 28 September, a series of earthquakes struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province, the strongest a 7.4M earthquake only 10 km deep and with its epicentre close to the Provincial Capital, Palu. The earthquake triggered a tsunami striking beaches in Palu and Donggala. The earthquakes, tsunami and resulting liquefaction and landslides caused significant damage and loss of life. The biggest percentage of Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) (number of IDPs to population of area) are from Sigi.

