INDONESIA: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 01 Oct 2018)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 01 Oct 2018
On 28 September a 7.4 M earthquake struck Palu and Donggala, Central Sulawesi. This was followed by a tsunami that struck the west coast of Sulawesi, impacting Talise beach in Palu City and the beach in Donggala.
The attached figures are expected to change.
