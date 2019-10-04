Indonesia: Forest and Land Fires in 6 provinces in Borneo and Sumatra Island - Information bulletin

This bulletin is issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Indonesian Red Cross – Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are continuing to monitor and respond to the situation with local and national resources. If required, additional financial resources will be sought via the relevant IFRC international disaster response mechanism.

The situation

According to the latest report (17 September 2019) from the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana or BNPB) there are 2,719 hotspots in six provinces mainly in Kalimantan and Sumatera Islands. From January to August 2019, 328,724 Ha of land have been burnt by the fire. Most of the burnt land located in Riau, Jambi, South Sumatera, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan. As of today, based from various media report, smokes from the forest fire degrades air quality in the area and acute respiratory infection cases increasing each day. All of the six heavily affected provinces declared a state of emergency in various time period starting from February to December 2019, but this is still subject to change. Moreover, since the wind blowing from south to north of Indonesia, smokes have reached Singapore and Sarawak (Malaysia) and are affecting their air quality and visibility.

Responding to the disaster, BNPB has been mobilizing 34 water bombing helicopters plus 10 patrol helicopter, more than 9,000 personnel and 270 million liters of water dropped to put out the fire. The president of Indonesia instructed related ministries, agencies and military to effectively reduce and responding to the disaster and underline the importance to mitigate new hotspot occurrence. Please refer below for more detailed forest and land information in Indonesia.