04 Oct 2019

Indonesia: Forest and Land Fires in 6 provinces in Borneo and Sumatra Island - Information bulletin

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 21 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (739.03 KB)

This bulletin is issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Indonesian Red Cross – Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are continuing to monitor and respond to the situation with local and national resources. If required, additional financial resources will be sought via the relevant IFRC international disaster response mechanism.

The situation

According to the latest report (17 September 2019) from the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana or BNPB) there are 2,719 hotspots in six provinces mainly in Kalimantan and Sumatera Islands. From January to August 2019, 328,724 Ha of land have been burnt by the fire. Most of the burnt land located in Riau, Jambi, South Sumatera, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan. As of today, based from various media report, smokes from the forest fire degrades air quality in the area and acute respiratory infection cases increasing each day. All of the six heavily affected provinces declared a state of emergency in various time period starting from February to December 2019, but this is still subject to change. Moreover, since the wind blowing from south to north of Indonesia, smokes have reached Singapore and Sarawak (Malaysia) and are affecting their air quality and visibility.

Responding to the disaster, BNPB has been mobilizing 34 water bombing helicopters plus 10 patrol helicopter, more than 9,000 personnel and 270 million liters of water dropped to put out the fire. The president of Indonesia instructed related ministries, agencies and military to effectively reduce and responding to the disaster and underline the importance to mitigate new hotspot occurrence. Please refer below for more detailed forest and land information in Indonesia.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.