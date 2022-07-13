Indonesia: Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRID024

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Indonesia has been struck by a highly contagious viral Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), affecting the population of cattle farming. As of 2 July 2022, the Government of Indonesia reported that an FMD outbreak has been detected in 20 Provinces and 227 districts or cities. FMD has infected a total of 313,636 cattle, 105,675 of which has recovered, 2,734 died and 1,948 had to be slaughtered (with the severe condition). Responding to the outbreak situation, the Government of Indonesia, through the Indonesian Disaster Management Authority (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana or BNPB) declared outbreak status from 29 June 2022 until 31 December 2022.

Until this outbreak, Indonesia had been FMD-free since 1986, a status recognized internationally by the World Organisation for Animal Health in 1990. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) data indicates that FMD was first suspected in backyard farms in both beef and dairy cattle in 2 provinces: on 12 April 2022 in Jawa Timur province with four districts affected: Mojokerto, Sidoarjo, Gresik, Lamongan (1,641 animals infected) and on 22 April 2022 in Aceh province (1,855 animals infected). In both provinces, FMD was confirmed by OIE on 6 May 2022. The OIE reported that in these provinces, clinical signs of the animal affected firstly observed by field officers have decreased appetite, hypersalivation, lameness, and fever. Click here to see the map of the affected areas.

Even though the FMD does not directly affect human health, there is a high risk of the level of livelihood decreasing due to the death of the cattle and the sudden price drop. Livestock is a valuable asset for vulnerable communities and served as an investment. Potential economic loss due to the FMD outbreak is approximately IDR 9.9 trillion/USD 6.6 billion per year because of decreased production, livestock fatality rate, as well as material export prohibition, and restriction policy that may be imposed. On-farm, the impacts may occur in many forms, from complete stock loss due to animal death or partial stock loss, affecting the farm revenue. In addition to stock loss, there is a reduction in farm income due to reduced animal weight gain or milk production and increased cost of treatment and cash flow risk due to delayed sales. This situation might eventually affect the quality of life of the community in long term, which correlated with the decreasing level of community health.