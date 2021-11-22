Indonesia
Indonesia - Foods and landslides ( ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting parts of Indonesia, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 18,000 people have been affected by flood events in Tebing Tinggi City (North Sumatra Province). One person has been injured, approximately 1,250 people affected, and almost 250 houses damaged in Ende Regency (East Nusa Tenggara Province) due to floods and landslides.
- On 22-23 November, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the affected Province.