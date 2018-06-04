Indonesia Food Security Monitoring Bulletin Special Focus: Estimating Impact of Disasters on Market Access, Volume 10, May 2018

Key messages

Climate

During the last months of the 2017/2018 rainy season, Indonesia experienced mainly normal to above-normal rainfall levels. The areas with very heavy rains were affected by unusually high number of floods and landslides.

As the dry season approached, some parts of the country were affected by localized dry spells, contributing to more land/forest fires recorded in early 2018 compared to the long-term average.

Over the next three months, most of the country will enter the 2018 dry season. Rainfall levels are expected to be sufficient during May-June for the peak of the secondary season paddy planting.

Special Focus: Estimating impact of disasters on market access

New methodologies and data are available to estimate impact of disasters on population and food security. The technical working group used the scenario of an eruption of Mt Agung to experiment with new high resolution datasets to assess the impact on access to food markets. Using the 1963 eruption and the latest data on population and infrastructure, estimates of changes in access to markets for population in the affected zones are made. Same methodology can be utilized to assess impact on people’s access to water sources or other relevant infrastructure, such as health facilities or schools.

Recommendations