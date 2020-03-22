Indonesia Food price update - March 2020 (Focus; Effect of COVID-19 outbreak on food prices)

Summary

COVID-19 has spread rapidly over the past two months. By 15 Mar 2020, there were 110,029 confirmed cases across the globe and over half of them (53%) were reported in mainland China. For outside China, Italy stands with the highest number of cases, followed by Iran and South Korea.

In regards to the global food trade, COVID-19 has impacted multiple countries from both the demand and supply side. As the epicentre, China’s food distribution and processing system was disrupted due to manpower shortages and transport restrictions. Given that China is a major food producer globally, production and supply chain issues in China have the potential to affect the rest of the world.

In Indonesia, garlic and sugar prices rose from Dec 2019 to Feb 2020, while the remaining commodities showed no significant price change. Compared to Dec 2019 level, the average garlic price rose by +56.4% and sugar price by +5.4% in Feb 2020.

At the provincial level, the largest price increase between Dec 2019 and Feb 2020 for garlic occurred in Bali (+89.5%), while for sugar it occurred in East Java (+9.3%).

Out of the top 20 districts experiencing the greatest price increase for both commodities, most were situated in Java and Bali. The primary cause of these increases had been reported to be delays in import. By mid-Mar prices for garlic have started to decrease across the country, but sugar prices have still been increasing.

Rises in the prices of red chili, bird's eye chili, and red onions were also observed during this period, but compared to their long-term trend, these changes were less significant. WFP’s ALPS analysis yields the corresponding results by showing garlic and sugar prices at a crisis level in Feb 2020.

Following the report of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia on 2 Mar 2020, there was an obvious price movement for two commodities: sugar and red chili. However, the direction was opposite: sugar prices were rising while prices for red chili dropped gradually. The remaining commodities showed no significant price change.

The province level sample showed the same trend. Week-on-week comparison showed that in Bali and DKI Jakarta, sugar experienced the largest price change. At the local level, the most significant increases occurred in Ps. Panorama, Kota Bengkulu (+37.3%), Ps. Wonomulyo Kab. Polewali Mandar (+33.3%), and Ps. Peunayong, Kota Banda Aceh (+32.1%). Price hikes for perennial herbs were observed primarily for red ginger and curcuma.

Conclusion

Overall analysis results suggest that until mid Mar 2020 there was no significant impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the prices of 10 strategic food commodities in Indonesia, except for garlic and sugar that was recorded in Feb 2020. Following the detection of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, only sugar prices were observed to rise in selected regions. However, a direct link to the outbreak could not be confirmed due to lack of available data. On the other hand, perennial herb prices seem to have been more affected by the outbreak, particularly red ginger and curcuma, compared to prices of strategic food commodities. So far the impact of the outbreak on food security seems to have been limited, however care must be taken to ensure sufficient food stocks are available within the country in a timely manner to avoid price spikes for food commodities that are currently primarily sourced from imports.