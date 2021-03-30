Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods update(BNPB, BMKG, Floodlist, CatNat) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 March 2021)
- Heavy rain in Indonesia (particularly Java, and Sulawesi Islands) in the last week has caused river overflow, notably the Citarum River on Java, triggering floods and flash floods.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 30 March, nearly 40 displaced people, around 60,500 affected people and more than 10,000 damaged houses across Bandung Regency (West Java Province), following flooding. The most affected area is the Baleendah District with nearly 32,800 affected people.
- In addition, nearly 165 people were displaced in two evacuation centres across Siau Islands Regency (North Sulawesi Province) due to flash floods on 29 March.
- More heavy rain is forecast over Java, and Sulawesi Island, with locally very heavy rain over central Java and central Sulawesi.