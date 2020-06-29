Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods update (DG ECHO, BMKG, AHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)
- Heavy rain affected several areas in the Provinces of Central Kalimantan and South Sulawesi since the last week, triggering floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), 1,069 people have been displaced and relocated in 5 evacuation centres across Lamandau Regency (Central Kalimantan) and 150 have been affected in Murung Raya Regency (Central Kalimantan). In Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi), 2,950 people have been affected over 4 Sub-regions/districts and three villages.
- The authorities of Lamandau declared the State of Emergency Response for 15 days starting from 25 June. The Rapid Response Team (TRC) and the local authorities are working closely in the evacuation process, providing help for those affected.
- Moderate to heavy rain is expected across the affected Provinces, particularly in Central Kalimantan.
- Since 27 June, high-intensity rain and improper drainage system is triggering flooding in Bolaang Mongondow Selatan Region, North Sulawesi Province. Early warning was sent to the affected areas. There were 220 houses inundated and 1100 people affected. The local disaster management authority (BPBD) conducted assessment and coordinated with the local government.