14 Jun 2019

Indonesia - Floods update (BNPB, BMKG, IFRC, AHA, NOAA, Floodlist, ReliefWeb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original

Heavy rainfall continues to affect Sulawesi and Kalimantan Islands. One fatality has been reported in Southeast Sulawesi Province, in Konawe Regency. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), as of 14 June, 9,800 people are displaced, around 200 houses and three bridges damaged and approximately 1,400 houses flooded across the Konawe, North Konawe, Konawe Island and East Kolaka regencies.

Approximately 7,700 people are affected and around 2,100 homes flooded throughout South Sulawesi Province. 560 families have been displaced and 52 houses damaged across Central Sulawesi Province (in particular in the Morowali Regency).

In East Kalimantan Province (namely across the Kutai Kartanegara Regency and the Samarinda City area), the AHA Centre reports more than 52,000 people affected and IFRC reports over 600 houses flooded.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over Kalimantan and Sulawesi Islands.

