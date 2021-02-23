Indonesia - Floods update (BNPB, BMKG, Floodlist, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2021)

Heavy rain continued to affect the Java Island (in particular West Java, and Jakarta Provinces) since 19 February, causing rivers overflow and floods that have resulted in more casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 23 February, five fatalities, two people missing, nearly 31,400 evacuated and more than 176,150 affected people across the Grater Jakarta area. In addition, almost 19,100 displaced and more than 52,500 affected people were reported across Karawang Regency (West Java Province), in particular due to the overflow of the Citarum River.