Indonesia - Floods update (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 March 2020)

  • Several provinces in Java (Jakarta, West Java and Banten) are still flooded following recent the recent torrential rains.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 3 March, 4,140 people have been displaced in Karawang Regency (West Java Province), 677 in Tangerang Regency (Banten Province) and 65 in East Jakarta.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the affected provinces.

  • Since January 2020, natural disasters including floods, landslides and tornadoes have resulted in 122 deaths. 2 people are still missing and more than 1.4 million have been displaced.

