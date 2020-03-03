Indonesia - Floods update (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 March 2020)

Several provinces in Java (Jakarta, West Java and Banten) are still flooded following recent the recent torrential rains.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 3 March, 4,140 people have been displaced in Karawang Regency (West Java Province), 677 in Tangerang Regency (Banten Province) and 65 in East Jakarta.

For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across the affected provinces.