Indonesia - Floods update (BMKG, Reliefweb, BNPB, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2021)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of Indonesia (particularly Sumatra Island, Java Island and Papua Province) since 17 January, triggering rivers to overflow, floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the AHA Centre report, as of 21 January, 114 displaced people, more than 21,150 affected people and nearly 5,400 damaged buildings in Cirebon Regency (West Java Province). In addition, around 1,600 displaced, nearly 3,600 affected and 760 damaged buildings were reported across East Aceh, and Aceh Tamiang Regencies (Aceh Province). Moreover, more than 70 affected families and 12 damaged buildings were reported in Paniai Regency (Papua Province).