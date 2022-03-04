Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods, update (BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 March 2022)
Heavy rainfall and consequent floods continue to affect Java Island (western-central Indonesia), leading to displacement and damage.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), 5,305 people have been affected as well as more than 1,000 houses damaged in Probolinggo Regency (East Java Province). In Klaten Regency (Central Java Province), 70 people have been displaced, almost 1,500 affected and 295 houses damaged.
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected across the hit Provinces.